Festivals face another summer of cancellations

PARIS: European festivals are feeling a terrible sense of deja vu as spiking Covid-19 infections and a sluggish vaccine rollout force some of the region’s top-selling events to close for the second year in a row.

The latest cancellation came on Friday from the organisers of France’s world-renowned comic books festival in Angouleme, due at the end of June. It joins a raft of casualties that already includes some of Europe’s biggest summer music festivals. In France, these include Solidays, Hellfest, Garorock, Eurocks, and Lollapalooza in Paris, among others — together accounting for more than one million ticket sales. Seven German and Swiss festivals have abandoned their plans: Deichbrand, Hurricane, Southside, Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, SonneMondSterne and Greenfield. The huge parties of Sonar and Primavera in Barcelona are also cancelled for a second year running. The EU has struggled to procure and deliver vaccines, reaching only 10 percent of the population to date, a rollout described as “unacceptably slow” by the World Health Organization.The impact is particularly hard-felt in France, whose vast cultural sector has been shut down since late 2020 with no end in sight. The government has put a limit of 5,000 people on this summer’s events, and they must be seated and socially distanced — not exactly conducive to going wild in a moshpit. Solidays, for example, had 228,000 attendees in 2019.

The organisers of Eurockssaid the rules were a “straitjacket” and “completely incompatible with the spirit of a lively event”.