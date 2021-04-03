Slovenia PM faces impeachment attempt

LJUBLJANA: Four Slovenian opposition parties filed an impeachment motion on Friday against embattled conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa, partially prompted by his alleged failings in handling the coronavirus crisis.

Previous opposition attempts to bring a no-confidence motion against Jansa’s government failed earlier this year, but his administration has continued to be dogged by various controversies and international criticism.

In addition, the country has been hit with a vicious third wave of the pandemic which has sent infections and death rates spiralling.

In the impeachment motion targeting Jansa personally, the four opposition parties accuse him of failing in his legal duties for not taking up an opportunity to acquire extra vaccine doses and thereby denying citizens their rightful health services.

The allegation relates to a period in December when Jansa temporarily took on the post of health minister after the previous incumbent resigned.