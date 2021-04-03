Sehat card to be rolled out in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved the Sehat Sahoolat Card System for residents of Islamabad, Minister for Planning, Asad Umar announced.

In a tweet, he said under the system, all citizens of the federal capital would be provided with the health cards. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province that announced the health card system and this will also be launched in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad,” he added.

Meanwhile, coronavirus treatment has been included on Sehat cards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to provincial health minister Taimur Jhagra. He said the rate of coronavirus cases had increased in the province and the government was extending a facility to people to get corona treatment through Sehat Card Plus, which would be a massive relief to the poor segments of society.