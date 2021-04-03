Alba Party to take just 3pc of regional vote: poll

EDINBURGH: The Alba Party looks set to take just 3 per cent of the regional vote, a new poll suggests, as respondents say leader Alex Salmond hinders the cause of Scottish independence.

A new study by Survation – the first since the launch of the Alba Party last week – for newspaper publisher DC Thomson has the newly-formed party struggling to make up ground on the other established parties, although its launch was just one week ago.

The SNP retains its runaway lead in the poll, which spoke to more than 1,000 people, with 49 per cent in constituencies and 38 per cent on the regional list. The Scottish Tories appear locked in a tight battle with Labour for second place, with Douglas Ross’ party on 21 per cent and 18 per cent, compared to 20 per cent and 19 per cent for Labour.

The Lib Dems are at 9 per cent in constituency votes and 8 per cent in the regions, while the Scottish Greens sit on 11 per cent regionally.

The poll also found that 52 per cent of respondents believe Mr Salmond actually hinders the cause of independence while 17 per cent said he helped to further the cause and 32 per cent said they did not know.

Uncertainty on the independence question also continued in the Survation poll, which when undecided voters were removed put support at 50 per cent for yes and 50 per cent for no.

Support for separation enjoyed a solid lead throughout the latter part of 2020, peaking at 58 per cent in October.

But figures began to slump in the early part of this year.

Nicola Sturgeon retained her convincing position as the most popular leader in Scotland, with 50 per cent of people having a favourable view of her, compared to just 17 per cent for Tory leader Douglas Ross and 10 per cent for Mr Salmond – for whom 71 per cent of respondents said they had a negative view.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “To ensure Nicola Sturgeon is the First Minister to lead us out of the pandemic the people of Scotland need to give both votes to the SNP on May 6. These are serious times which need serious leadership and Nicola Sturgeon is the only credible candidate for First Minister.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Tories said: “Only the Scottish Conservatives have the strength to stop an SNP majority, stop their push for another independence referendum and get all of the focus back on rebuilding Scotland and recovering from this pandemic.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said her party were on course for a record number of MSPs and would “play a crucial role in securing a pro-independence majority in May”.