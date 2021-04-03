Daily infections hit 9-month high as third wave rages

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded more than 5,200 coronavirus cases on Friday, its largest increase in infections since June 2020 as the country grappled with an intensifying third wave that is showing no signs of slowing down.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) daily situation update, 5,234 more people tested positive in the 24 hours leading to Friday, a nine-month high. The last time daily cases were this high was on June 20, which saw a little over 6,600 confirmed infections. Active Covid cases in Pakistan stood at 56,347. As of Friday, 82 more people died. Total cases were 678,165, while the death toll increased to 14,613.

About 3,993 patients admitted across the country, 421 of which were on ventilators. Multan continued to lead the country in the metric with 70 per cent of its vents occupied. It was followed by Lahore’s 67 per cent, Gujranwala’s 60 per cent and Islamabad’s 50 per cent.

Swat’s oxygen beds situation was still precarious on Friday, with all of its beds in use. Peshawar’s situation was similar with 87 per cent of its beds full, followed by Gujranwala, 85 per cent and Gujrat, 73 per cent. Meanwhile, the NCOC opened walk-in vaccinations for people over 65 years of age. In a meeting chaired by Asad Umar, the members expressed concern over non-implementation of NCOC’s instructions on adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) on wearing masks, social distancing and commercial timings.

The forum expressed satisfaction over procurement process of Covid-19 vaccines and its subsequent roll out process to the federating units.

It was told that around one million Sinopharm vaccine doses, purchased by the government, have been received and distributed among all the federating units. It also directed the provinces to ensure that vaccination targets set by the NCOC were vigorously pursued. The forum also took stock of reported surge of Covid-19 positive cases among children. It was found that there was “no major deviation in positivity ratio” in children as compared to previous waves’ statistics, the forum was briefed.