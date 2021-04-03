Veteran folk singer Shaukat Ali no more

LAHORE: Celebrated folk singer Shaukat Ali passed away in Lahore on Friday days after his son released a video statement calling for prayers for his ailing father.

The singer was being treated at the Combined Military Hospital for a liver illness, his son Ameer Shaukat Ali had said in a video released on social media earlier this week. In the video statement, Ameer said his father’s condition had been critical for some time and doctors had given up hope.

Shaukat Ali is known for songs like Saif-ul-Malook Awwal, Hamd Sana-e-Elahi, Sathio Mujahido Jaag Uthha Hai Sara Watan and Mein Puttar Pakistan Da. He was also the recipient of a Pride of Performance Award.

Information minister Shibli Faraz expressed deep grief and sorrow over news of Shaukat Ali’s death. In a condolence message, he said every Pakistani was deeply saddened on the demise of Shaukat Ali, “an artist who awakened the spirit of patriotism among the people with his voice”. He said Shaukat Ali, who sang songs with the spirit of patriotism, played a historic role in the wars of defence of Pakistan with exciting national anthems. Shibli said: “Today, the nation has lost a melodious sound of folk music.” Shaukat Ali’s singing reflected regional music and represented sentiments of the middle class, Faraz remarked.