Imran calls for finding alternative sources of commodities import

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the commerce ministry and his economic team on Friday to immediately take steps to facilitate the relevant sectors, value-added, apparel and sugar, by finding alternative cheapest sources of import of the needed commodities, sources said.

The Prime Minister held detailed consultations with key cabinet members on Friday and decided that Pakistan could not go ahead with any trade with India under the current circumstances, the sources revealed.

Pakistan has constantly stated that any forward movement requires India to create an enabling environment by revisiting its unilateral and illegal measures of August 5, 2019. As per government sources, various proposals are presented before the ECC which considers these suggestions from economic and commercial point of view. After consideration by the ECC, the decisions are presented to the cabinet for ratification and final approval. The source said in that case, a proposal was presented to the ECC to allow import of cotton, cotton yarn and sugar keeping in view domestic requirements.

The ECC had decided on commercial grounds to recommend import for the cabinet’s consideration. While this decision was not on the formal agenda of the cabinet meeting, the issue was brought up by cabinet members and the Prime Minister instructed that ECC’s decision be deferred and immediately reviewed.