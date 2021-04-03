close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
AFP
April 3, 2021

Indian troops brutalities claim two more Kashmiri lives

AFP
April 3, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops killed two Kashmiri youths in a brutal operation carried out in the Pulwama district of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youths were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in the Kakpora area of the district. The cordon and search operation was ongoing as the last reports came in.

