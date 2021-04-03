Britain adds Pakistan to red list over Covid surge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been added to the United Kingdom’s red list of countries from April 9, British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner said in a statement on Friday.

The move comes as Pakistan struggles to contain its third wave of coronavirus infections, which have seen daily cases hit new milestones. According to the Department for Transport, The Philippines, Kenya and Bangladesh have also been added to the list.

In a video statement posted on Twitter, Turner said: “I want to give you an update about UK-Pakistan travel. As you know the UK govt has been keeping its border measures under close review because of Covid 19. Today it (the UK) has announced that Pakistan has been added to the UK’s red list of travel ban countries.”

Red listing means that only UK and Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK will be allowed to travel to the UK “if they’ve been in Pakistan in the 10 days before they arrive”, he said.

“They will have to pay to stay in the mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days after they arrive.”

These measures will come into effect in a week’s time at 4 o’clock in the morning on Friday, April 9. “Direct flights will continue to operate between the two countries but schedules could change, so please check with your airline before you travel,” Turner added.

He said: “I know how unwelcome this news will be for all of you and for so many of the British Pakistani community that is the bedrock of our strong relationship. You can find more information and updates on these changes on our Travel Advice pages, including details of what you need to do now if this affects you, and how to book quarantine hotels which you must do before you travel. Please stay safe, stay well and keep following Covid SOPs in these difficult times.”