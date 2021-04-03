Under-19 player tests positive for Covid-19

LAHORE: A player from the Pakistan under-19 team which is to tour Bangladesh later this month has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the details, 20 players had their second test upon their arrival here for a training camp ahead of the Bangladesh tour. The player who tested positive has been put into isolation.

Another player who travelled with the infected player to Lahore has also been put into isolation.

The rest of the team has started training. Former Test cricketer and spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed is assisting the players in the camp.