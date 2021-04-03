PCB sacks low-level employees

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the country’s richest sports organization, which has billions of rupees in its coffers, and whose directors and executives draw millions in salaries, perks and privileges, has axed a number of low grade employees in the name of cost-cutting.

The sacked employees include store keepers, groundsmen and plumbers.

It may be recalled that 55 employees were sacked in the name of downsizing in May and June last year, but the decision was reversed on June 4 after severe criticism from the media.

According to sources, there are plans to remove more individuals from the PCB’s payroll.