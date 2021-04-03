PCB allots new time window for holding KPL

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allotted a fresh time window to the organisers of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) to hold the inaugural edition, maintaining their earlier stance that it could not be staged ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A well-placed source within the KPL has told ‘The News’ that the PCB has allotted August 5-20 window to the organisers to hold the inaugural event.

“The PCB has given us August 5-20 window for the event. On Friday, we were in Lahore to discuss the different issues emerging from changing scenarios. The Covid-19 situation has completely changed our plans. Now we are planning to hold the first edition in August,” said KPL president Arif Malik.

Earlier, the inaugural edition of the league was scheduled for May following a couple of delays but now it has been postponed for August.

The PCB had already made it clear to the KPL’s organisers that they could go ahead with their plans of holding the inaugural edition only after the PSL. Since the next PSL edition is set to be held in Karachi in June this year, the dates for the first KPL was re-inked.

“They have got only 15 days to organise the league. The KPL’s organisers may finish it in a single day or take 15 days to complete their schedule. It is up to them,” a source within the board said.

By the time the first edition will be staged in August, Pakistan team will already be in West Indies to play the Test series. However, all those players who are well reputed for their limited-overs prowess would be there to figure in the league.

“Subject to the availability of players, all the local players are free to compete in the league according to the contract. Surely, Pakistan have got hectic schedule ahead of them which also includes the T20 World Cup to be held in India in October-November. Players’ availability will be subject to the international commitments,” the source within the PCB said.