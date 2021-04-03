Fighting against odds

LAHORE: Shaukat Tareen as the expected finance chief has minced no words in pointing out the blunders this government has made in economic affairs.

He has served three past governments. His efforts were appreciated by all of them. However, he did not last long enough to see the fruits of his efforts as he opted out when he saw political interference in his policies.

Will he last this time if given the charge?

Tareen came to Pakistan in 1997 with a target of restructuring Habib Bank Limited for privatisation during the second tenure of Nawaz Sharif.

He chalked out a transparent plan to get rid of dead wood in the organisation by offering targeted employees, lucrative golden handshakes. He was in the midst of restructuring when the military toppled the government.

He did not last long with the military regime. Despite the bank being ripe for privatisation after restructuring, it took several years for the Musharraf regime to privatise the bank.

His second stint in the government was as Federal Finance Minister during the PPP tenure under Yusuf Raza Gilani.

At that time, inflation was out of control and the country was facing a balance of payment crisis. He negotiated a deal with the IMF, tamed inflation and gave a roadmap for revival of the economy to the PPP leaders.

His roadmap was accepted, but tinkered with several times after which he resigned. It is worth noting that he was replaced by Dr Hafeez Sheikh, who got along well with the government as he tolerated political interference in economic affairs.

When Nawaz Sharif assumed power in 2013, he again sought the assistance of Tareen to get rid of incompetent boards and their heads from the public sector organisations.

He formed a team of competent experts with an unblemished record to conduct interviews for various positions in the state run organisation.

The names were forwarded to the then Prime Minister who appreciated the efforts. However, the notification for change of boards and new appointments was withheld.

Tareen in an interview with this scribe said that the bureaucracy has come out with various objections on the names forwarded by his committee.

The bureaucracy pointed out unconfirmed rumours about the character or conduct of candidates shortlisted by the Tareen committee. The PM asked him to review the list. He instead side-lined himself and the matter was shelved.

He pointed out that bureaucratic interference was the greatest hurdle in the privatisation of state owned entities.

In his view, state-owned enterprises that the government wants to privatise should be completely disconnected from the bureaucracy, its departments or ministries.

These entities should be handed over to a separate entity comprising of reputable and competent individuals who should chalk out the strategy for privatisation (either straight away or after restructuring).

The boards and heads of the public sector entities should be appointed from the private sector only. The privatisation process should be transparent and fair without any involvement of bureaucrats.

This time the PTI government is seeking his assistance. He has spelled out his conditions for joining the government.

One has to now see if the government would still be interested in availing his services after his blunt interview with Geo.

More than that it would be interesting to note how long he would last in this regime.

Interestingly, if he joins the government he would be replacing Hafeez Sheikh, the person who replaced him as Finance Minister during the Gilani era.

Would this government take a u-turn on policies pursued by the former finance minister?

The government is giving full autonomy to the central bank, but Tareen is very vocal on interest rates.

Would he get along with the monetary stance of the present governor?

He has expressed his reservations on the conditions imposed by the IMF. Would he go for an IMF programme?

His stance on power tariff is clear and in line with what all the experts have been saying all along--- circular debt should be reduced by improving efficiencies in the transmission system as well as ensuring full recovery of billed amounts.

He is against increasing the power tariff, but the government has issued an ordinance in this regard. His assertion that increases in tariff increase corruption was true.

Line losses are the same as they were in 2017-18 or slightly higher. The power rates have almost doubled.

It means that the pilferage of state resources has increased with increase in power tariff. Only time will tell if he will be allowed to follow through his proposals, or not!