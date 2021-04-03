Inflation, covid cases put check on market activity

Stocks witnessed a lacklustre session on Friday as investors preferred to remain on sidelines given higher inflation, rising Covid-19 cases and deteriorating fiscal position, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks remained under pressure and closed lower amid thin trade on rising trade deficit and 9.1 percent CPI inflation for March 2021.

“Mid-session support was witnessed in oil stocks amid surge in global crude oil prices and cement stocks outperformed on reports of 44.4 percent surge in sales. However, investor concerns over rupee instability and higher inflation played a catalytic role in the negative close at PSX,” he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index shed 0.29 percent or 117.15 points to close at 44,300.95 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 0.39 percent or 71.95 points to close at 18,170.34 points.

As many as 379 scrips were active of which 157 advanced, 198 declined and 24 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 266.84 million shares compared with the turnover of 313.5 million shares in the last trading session.

An analyst at Topline Securities said volatility was observed in the day's trading session as the index trade went up by 181 points and down by 230 points to close at 44,301 points.

“Lack of investor interest was witnessed in the market as volume and traded value declined by 40 percent and 45 percent on day to day basis.”

Technology and E&P sectors plummeted to close in the red zone due to selling pressure, where Netsol Technologies shed 6.8 percent, Pakistan Petroleum Limited declined 0.8 percent and Pakistan Oilfields Limited went down 1.9 percent.

Total petroleum and lubricant sales clocked-in at 1.49 million tons in March 2021, depicting a gigantic growth of 44 percent due to extra working days compared to February and low base of March 20 given the incumbent government enforced a lockdown last year resulting in a slowdown in sales volumes.

Moreover, cement sector posted highest ever monthly growth of 44.39 percent in March 2021 as total sales were 5.373 million tons as against around 3.722 million tons in March 2020.

During July 2020 to March 2021, cement sales stood at 43.325 million tons, up 17 percent from 37.035 million tons in the same period last year.

Analysts expect the market to remain volatile amid increasing coronavirus cases and lack of any immediate triggers, and recommend investors to book profits on the higher side while waiting for any sharp dips to accumulate value stocks.

Companies reflecting highest gains included Rafhan Maize, up Rs680 to close at Rs10,200/share, and Colgate Palmolive, up Rs138 to close at Rs2,848/share.

Companies reflecting most losses included Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs60.24 to close at Rs1,501.65/share, and Service Industries, down Rs47.87 to end at Rs1,156.86/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan with a turnover of 22.92 million shares. The scrip shed Rs3.93 to close at Rs136.22/share.

Pakistan Refinery was second with a turnover of 15.41 million shares.

It gained 90 paisa to close at Rs26.09/share. Unity Foods was third with a turnover of 14 million shares. It gained 20 paisa to finish at Rs28.95.