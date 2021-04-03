Data subscribers reach 100mln

ISLAMABAD: The broadband subscriptions in Pakistan have reached100 million mark, a statement said on Friday.

In 2012, there were less than two million subscriptions but after the introduction of 3G services, the figure jumped to 16 million in 2014 and a grand 100 million in 2021, it added.

Today 87 percent of the country population has access to internet / broadband services at one of the lowest rates in the region.

Moreover, broadband is provided over 3G/4G networks with an average download speed of 17.7Mbps and upload speed of 11.3Mbps (mobile), which is above the speed levels in other regional countries.

Mobile data prices declined to only 0.70 percent of the Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, which is well below the UN Broadband Commission’s recommendation of less than 2 percent.

All four national Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), SCO and fixed line broadband operators, including PTCL collectively have broadband subscriptions of over 100 million now, the statement said.

It has become possible due to growing usage of data services in every segment of the national economy, popularity among users and introduction of new and innovative services by operators.