‘Tax exemption removal to hurt setting up group firms'

KARACHI: Withdrawal of tax exemption on inter-corporate dividends will affect formation of groups of companies, a professional accounting firm said on Friday.

AF Ferguson and Co. Chartered Accountants, a member firm of the PricewaterhouseCoopers network, said inter-corporate dividends were exempted from tax under the group structure, including holding company and 100 percent-owned subsidiaries entitled to group taxation and holding company and subsidiary companies eligible for group relief.

Through the latest ordinance, the exemption for inter-corporate dividend on holding company and subsidiary companies eligible for group relief has been withdrawn, it said in commentary on Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

“The withdrawal of exemption needs reconsideration as it would affect the groups already formed following the government’s policy of encouraging group / holding structure of which exemption for inter-corporate dividend was an essential part,” it said.

The framework for facilitating formation of group / holding company structure was introduced in Income Tax Law in 2007. The framework was introduced after extensive research of international best practices and with consultation / consensus of all the stakeholders, the accountancy firm said.

The framework catered to the three independent aspects for promoting group (holding) company structure, including elimination of tax on inter-corporate dividend, availability of right to offset losses, generally termed as ‘group relief’, and right to tax on group basis, termed as group taxation.

Promotion of group company structure necessarily requires elimination of multiple taxes on dividends flowing within the group. From 2007 till 2016, there was no change made in the framework. In 2016, the framework was unnecessarily disturbed when exemption for inter-corporate dividend was partially withdrawn. Thereafter, certain other amendments were made which significantly destroyed the framework.