POL products’ sales surge 49 percent in March

KARACHI: Sales of petroleum products increased 49 percent year-on-year to 1.4 million tons in March that also recorded good performance over February as consumer demand continues to recover despite inflationary pressure, analysts said on Friday.

Total petroleum products sales were recorded at one million tons in March 2020, data according to Oil Companies Advisory Committee.

“The increase was largely on account of March 2020’s low-base because of peak lockdown restrictions implemented back then. On a monthly basis, oil marketing companies (OMC) off-take picked up 6 percent supported by rising furnace oil (FO) off-take,” said analyst Yusuf Rehman at KASB Securities said.

Topline Securities said the improvement largely owed to better economic activity and additional number of calendar days in March versus February.

Total motor spirit sales increased 9 percent to 6 million tons during 9MFY21 (July-March) largely supported by rising vehicle sales, and increased intercity transport.

On a monthly basis, MS sales off-take recovered 9 percent to 685,000 tons because of additional easing of restrictions, particularly opening of educational institutions. Moreover, warming weather increased inter-city travels particularly towards the northern region of the country.

“More virulent wave of the virus may likely compel the provincial and federal government to re-impose additional restrictions on travel, keeping a check on MS sales in the coming months,” said Rehman.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) emerged as the market leader in MS sales during March with a share of 42 percent. Total high speed diesel (HSD) sales picked up 17 percent to 5.3 million tons during 9MFY21 aided by recovering economic activity and action against smuggled petroleum.

On a monthly basis, HSD sales dipped 3 percent to 535,000 tons because of the elevated prices of the commodity.

Analysts projected HSD sales to keep up the momentum on account of the wheat harvest season. Moreover, the federal government has ruled out a total economic lockdown and that would support uptick in HSD off-take for the remainder of FY21.

The commencement of several coal-based projects will likely limit the overall demand for FO. PSO emerged as the market leader in the commodity with a share of 55 percent during March.

FO sales picked up by 43 percent to 2.3 million tons during 9MFY21 because of increased demand from power plants.

“The prevalent gas shortage in tandem with FO’s comparatively lower price (versus last year) increased demand for the commodity from both the national power plants and private sector captive plants,” Rehman added.

On a monthly basis, FO sales rose 22 percent to 213,000 tons likely because of the onset of the warmer season, increasing demand for electricity. Moreover, the restrictions on gas supply to the industrial units also compelled many to switch over to their FO-based captive plants.