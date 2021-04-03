Rupee weakens further

KARACHI: The rupee weakened further against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said.

It closed at 153.55 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 153.30. It fell 0.16 percent during the session.

In the open market, the rupee lost 20 paisas to close at 154 versus the greenback.

Dealers said the surge in the dollar demand from importers and corporates hurt the local unit.

“Importers and firms purchased the greenback to settle their quarter-end payments, which put pressure on the rupee,” a foreign exchange dealer with the commercial bank said.

“I am expecting the rupee to hold steady, trading in a range of 153.30 and 153.70 per dollar in the coming week,” he added.