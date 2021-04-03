E&T dept upgrades online portal

KARACHI: Excise and Taxation (E&T) department of Sindh was in the process of further upgrading its online tax payment system so taxpayers could smoothly generate all their challans and submit taxes through the portal.

E&T and Narcotics Control Sindh Director General Muneer Ahmed Zardari said the excise and taxation department pays special attention to the issues being faced by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) as it was contributing a major chunk of revenue to the E&T department.

He was speaking at a meeting during his visit to the KCCI.

KCCI Senior VP Saqib Goodluck said E&T dept was the main revenue collecting agency of the Sindh government, which collects property tax, professional tax, infrastructure cess, motor registration fee and tax, hotel tax, excise duty, cotton fee, and entertainment duty but the taxpayers have been constantly facing issues in submitting these taxes due to cumbersome procedures and excessive documentations which have to be simplified.