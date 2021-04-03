The dilapidated condition of Pakistan’s public hospitals forces people to visit private hospitals that charge high fees. Our already fragile healthcare sector was further damaged when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. A friend of mine is a cancer patient and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi. He is struggling to meet his medical expenses.

The PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has introduced laudable healthcare reforms. The Sindh government should work towards improving the province’s healthcare system. It can follow the model launched by the PTI and ensure that people have access to free healthcare.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi