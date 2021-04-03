Traffic woes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The excessive use of private cars is one of the main reasons for frequent traffic jams in Hafizabad. At present, it is more cost-effective to use a private car for travelling. However, this mode of travelling is not good for the environment.
The relevant authorities should take efforts towards improving the city’s public transportation system. Public buses and metro trains are a perfect solution to people’s transportation needs.
Anam Yousaf
Hafizabad