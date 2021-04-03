Laudable steps

Two positive financial developments have recently taken place in Pakistan for which the credit is entirely attributable to our former federal minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. First, due to the government’s pragmatic financial policy, the Pakistani rupee has surged to the 21-month high against the US dollar, closing at 153.09 per dollar on March 30. If this trend continues, the rupee may easily settle at or around 140-145 per dollar by the year end.

Second, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are all set to touch a new all-time high of $23.5 billion; this level was last seen in the financial year 2015-2016 when the reserves were around $23.0 billion – the reserves stood at $16.8 billion just before the 2018 general elections. It is hoped that the government will keep taking such steps to strengthen the country’s economy.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore