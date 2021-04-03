An internal meltdown

The PDM is in danger of melting down. The PPP, which took the seat of opposition leader in the Senate without agreement from the other parties, stands far apart from the PML-N and JUI-F. The PML-N and the JUI-F both wish to stage a resignation from the National Assembly and this can only be fully effective if the PPP joins in too. But it is clear the PPP does not seem inclined to follow this course of action. While there is merit in the argument of not resigning for no reason, one is at a loss to understand how the opposition alliance has gone about figuring out its differences.

The PPP believes that all action should come from within the National Assembly and parliament, without trying to disturb the order of 'democracy' by resigning or failing to take part in byelections. These are two different ways of looking at things. At the same time, the PPP is also being accused of 'dealing' with the powers that be via the use of BAP votes to win the opposition leader slot for Yousaf Raza Gilani and other such actions, such as an expected refusal to resign following the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the PPP on April 5. All this suggests that the PDM is not holding together. We have seen through our history the difficulty that opposition alliances face in keeping up a joint front. In this case there are various complications, which make the task even harder.

The situation will not be easy to unravel for Maulana Fazlur Rahman or the PML-N leadership. Maryam Nawaz and her father Nawaz Sharif have been open in their scathing attacks on the PTI government and the establishment. Pakistan's history unfortunately is tainted with interventions by undemocratic forces, even within apparent resistance movements. This, of course, is only possible when political parties play along to the same tune. The question is: is the PPP willing to hit the right keys? It has said that no alliance can force an individual party to act in a certain manner or issue orders to each other. The PML-N too has made similar statements regarding its insistence – bizarre though it may be – on the resignations issue. All this may be well and true. But when an alliance is formed, we would expect an agreement on the motives and also the manner in which these are to be carried through if any real effort is to be made. Otherwise, this 'movement' too may just go down as a series of interesting jalsas and fiery speeches with nothing of substance at the end.