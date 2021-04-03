Cop injured in Karak firing

By Our correspondent

KARAK: A head constable was injured when unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire on cops in the limits of Sabirabad Police Station late Thursday night.

Police sources said armed motorcyclists opened fire on the cops manning a checkpoint near Sabirabad in which a head constable was injured.

The cops also retaliated, but the accused managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The injured constable was rushed to a local health centre, where the doctors stated his condition was out of danger. A case was registered at the Sabirabad Police Station and investigation launched.