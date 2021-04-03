Residents stage rally against district admin in Booni

BOONI: The angry residents on Friday staged a huge rally here after the government officials demolished water tanks established by local people at Qaqlasht.

Speakers on the occasion criticized the officials for provoking the masses by challenging their stance of ownership on Qaqlasht. They said while Covid-19 cases were rising everywhere the DC had compelled them to come out and hold a protest.

They said the people of Chitral were famous and known as peaceful and law-abiding but the officials misused their authority and imposed Section 144 in the area to harass the locals.

They reiterated their stance that Qaqlasht is a community land belonging to the people of Booni, Mulkhow, and adjoining areas and would remain in their common use.