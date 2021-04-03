Nine arrested for giving girls in Swara

MINGORA: The police arrested nine people and recovered two girls, who were being given in Swara in Mankial Rameet area in Bahrain tehsil in the Swat district.

The police said young man named Habib-un-Nabi, 22, was talking to a girl (S), 20, on his cellphone as they allegedly had an affair.

The father of the girl grew suspicious and caught the girl red-handed talking to the boy. The local elders called a jirga to settle the dispute.

The girl was given in marriage to Habib-un-Nabi the boy she was talking to on phone.

The jirga members also decided to give the sister (R), 13, of the boy to the brother of the girl in Swara to settle the dispute.

Swinging into action, the police conducted a raid and arrested the jirga members and recovered the two girls. The arrested people were identified as Rahmat Ali, Ghulam Hussain, Habib-ur-Rahman, Zarnosh, Sahibzada, Fazl Rabi, Ibrahim and Abdul Rasheed.