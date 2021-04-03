tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A noted businessman and currency dealer, Muhammad Humayan, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Friday.
His funeral prayer was offered in Abu Bakar Street in Javed Town, Peshawar, Gulbahar Colony and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. His ‘Qul’ will be offered at the family residence today .