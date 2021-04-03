close
Sat Apr 03, 2021
April 3, 2021

Obituary

Peshawar

 
April 3, 2021

PESHAWAR: A noted businessman and currency dealer, Muhammad Humayan, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Friday.

His funeral prayer was offered in Abu Bakar Street in Javed Town, Peshawar, Gulbahar Colony and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. His ‘Qul’ will be offered at the family residence today .

