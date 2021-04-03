High winds to go away in five days

Islamabad: Strong gusts of wind swept through Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas for the third consecutive day on Friday with the weathermen seeing it go away in five to six days.

Central Punjab and most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also recorded dry winds blowing at a speed of 70-100 kilometres per hour.

Dr Khalid Mahmood Malik, a senior director at the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Islamabad offices, told ‘The News’ that the current weather event occurred due to a low pressure generated by a rise in temperatures, especially in the country’s central and southern parts.

“That low pressure system caused the winds in surroundings areas, especially in the north, to rush to this region and beyond producing gusty, dry winds,” he said.

The meteorologist said the weather phenomenon in question wasn’t uncommon but it happened this time around earlier than usual i.e. late March instead of middle to late April.

“As this weather event was little premature and the temperatures rose more than normal, the wind flow speed was relatively higher,” he said.

Dr Khalid said the windy conditions peaked on Friday and would begin subsiding today (Saturday) before vanishing in the next five to six days.