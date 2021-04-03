QAU notifies exam fee deposit schedule

Islamabad : The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has notified the schedule for submission of examination fee and forms for BA/B.Sc/B.Com (Part-II) supplementary examinations 2020 and annual examinations 2021.

According to the details, the normal fee will be charged if the examination forms are submitted from April 12 to 30. The normal fee for the candidates of BA is Rs3,130 and Rs3,670 for B.Sc and B.Com candidates.

The examination forms can be submitted with late fee from May 3 to 7, 2021.

The late fee for the candidates of BA is Rs3,670, for B.Sc and B.Com is Rs4,210.

Similarly, double fee will be charged from those candidates who will submit the examination forms during May 17 to 21.

The BA candidates will be charged Rs5,610 and B.Sc and B.Com candidates will have to deposit Rs6,690.

The candidates can submit the examination forms with triple fee from May 24 to 28.

The triple fee is Rs8,090 and Rs9,710 for BA and B.Sc/B.Com, respectively.

The examination forms can be downloaded from QAU website (www.qau.edu.pk). The examination schedules will be notified later.