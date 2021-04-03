1,143 positive cases set new record, nine deaths reported

Rawalpindi : As many as 1,143 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of cases reported in a single day from the region since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that the virus has claimed another nine lives from the region, all from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from twin cities to 1,324 while confirmation of another 1,143 patients positive for COVID-19 has taken the tally from the region to 76,567.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 844 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT and the positivity rate of the disease has been recorded as 10.7 per cent, said District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia.

He informed ‘The News’ that it is for the sixth time in the last 10 days that the positivity rate has gone over 10 per cent in the federal capital.

According to details, the virus did not claim any life from ICT in the last 24 hours though 572 patients from the federal capital have already died of the illness. Confirmation of 844 new cases from ICT took the tally to 59,401. To date, a total of 48,050 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital while the number of active cases of the disease belonging to ICT has jumped to 10,779 on Friday.

From Rawalpindi district, another nine patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 752 while 299 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 17,166. As many as 14,216 patients have recovered from the illness in the district while the number of active cases has been recorded as 2,198 on Thursday of which 122 were hospitalized and 2,076 were in home isolation.