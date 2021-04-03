Two killed in road accidents

Two people were killed in separate road accidents on Friday. According to police, a man died after a speedy truck hit and killed him on Mauripur road. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy where he was identified as 28-year-old Amir, son of Ramzan. Separately, a teenage boy, who is yet to be identified, died after a speedy vehicle hit him in Ahsanabad, the Site Superhighway police said. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.