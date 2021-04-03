Two killed in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people were killed in separate road accidents on Friday. According to police, a man died after a speedy truck hit and killed him on Mauripur road. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy where he was identified as 28-year-old Amir, son of Ramzan. Separately, a teenage boy, who is yet to be identified, died after a speedy vehicle hit him in Ahsanabad, the Site Superhighway police said. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.