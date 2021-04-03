KMC to form sports teams for its departments

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is forming cricket, football, hockey, volley ball and basketball teams for its different departments.

"The list of nominated players would be sent to the Culture, Sports and Recreation Department by April 25. Employees nominated by various departments will then be included to these teams after qualifying for the test by the selection committee. Merit will be given priority in the selection of the KMC sports teams so that the team representing the KMC in various events can present their best game," Administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed passed these remarks while reviewing the process of nomination of employees for various sports teams.

The administrator said the KMC teams had achieved many successes in the past and through these teams famous players emerged at the local and provincial levels. "We wish to encourage the talented employees of the KMC at all levels and enable them to present their professional responsibilities as well as utilise their expertise in the field of sports,” Ahmed said.

He said that football, cricket, hockey and other teams of KMC would be sent to participate in the city's major and important sports competitions in the future. He said that they wanted to rehabilitate the existing playgrounds in the city. Under the Culture, Sports and Recreation Department, various events were being organised which were promoting various sports at the local level and emerging new talent, he added.

The administrator said that these young players would one day be part of the national team and represent the country all over the world. The playgrounds were being made green and clean, and a mechanism had been formulated by adopting a joint strategy with various sports organisations so that sports competitions could be held regularly.