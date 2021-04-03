Two die of Covid-19 in Sindh, another 256 infected

Covid-19 claimed two more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,506. In the meantime, 282 patients of Covid-19 remained under treatment at different hospitals of Sindh, the condition of 258 of whom was stated to be critical and 33 of them were on life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in Sindh. He stated that another 256 cases of Covid-19 had emerged in Sindh after 9,050 tests were conducted.

He explained that the diagnosis of 256 new cases through 9,050 samples constituted a 2.8 per cent current detection rate. So far, a total of 3,316,228 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 266,172 cases were diagnosed, of which 96.4 per cent or 256,479 patients had recovered, including 95 during the previous 24 hours, he added.

The CM said there were currently 5,187 patients infected with the novel coronavirus in the province, of whom 4,897 were in home isolation, eight at isolation centres and 282 at different hospitals.

According to Shah, of the new 256 cases, 99 were detected from Karachi. Of them, DistrictEast had 49 new cases, District South 25, District Korangi 11, District Malir seven, and District Central and District West had four new cases each. The CM urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the disease.