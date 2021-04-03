Couple arrested for registering fake jewellery snatching case

Police arrested on Friday a couple for registering a fake case of snatching of jewellery worth millions of rupees in Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Police said a case was registered at the Darakhshan police station on March 20 on the complaint of a person, Asghar, who lived on Khayaban-e-Hafiz in DHA Phase VI. The case was registered when a wedding ceremony was going on at his residence.

The complainant claimed that the snatching occurred when he had arrived from a bank after collecting jewellery worth millions of rupees from its locker ahead of the wedding ceremony at his home. He told police that two armed men on a motorcycle snatched the jewellery from him at gunpoint.

Police said that CCTV footage of the incident was also provided by the complainant to them, after which police registered a case against unidentified persons and initiated investigations.

However, during the course of investigation, police learnt that the complainant and his wife had staged the snatching, and took them into custody. They reportedly admitted during interrogation that the manâ€™s family had given him their jewellery worth millions of rupees about two years ago to deposit them into the bank and during the two years, he collected that jewellery time to time and sold it.

Police said the suspect told them that when the family asked him to bring back the jewellery from the bank, he, with the help of his wife, planned the fake snatching and involved their relative Faiq Ali in their plan who posed as a robber. The suspect registered the fake case after staging the snatching.