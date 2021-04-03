MoU signed on rights protection

LAHORE:An MoU was signed between the Youth Assembly for Human Rights and the Human Rights Department (HRD) of the Punjab government to ensure the promotion and protection of basic human rights throughout Punjab. The MoU was signed by Mahendra Pal Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Babar Sulehri, Central President Youth Assembly for Human Rights at the National Tower, Lahore. The current situation of basic human rights in the province was reviewed and human rights awareness programmes and free medical camps will be organised across the province under the sponsorship of the Youth Assembly for Human Rights.