Azma Bukhari lauds slogan ‘Respect the Vote’

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that Nawaz Sharif's slogan "Respect the vote" was succeeding with full force among the masses.

In a statement issued here Friday, she lauded the Supreme Court decision on NA-75 Daska. She said that the Supreme Court in its judgment also mentioned the names and punishments of the vote thieves. Azma claimed that the vote thieves were facing humiliation and disgrace at every forum.

condoles Shaukat Ali’s death: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari expressed

grief over the death of renowned folk singer Shaukat Ali. In a statement issued here on Friday evening, she expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of the folk singer.

She said Shaukat Ali gave a new impetus to the PML-N workers with his song "Sher Hamara." The PML-N extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Shaukat Ali and prayed may Allah Almighty grant eternal peace to departed soul.