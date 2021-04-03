PVMC team visits UVAS

LAHORE:Members of Accreditation & Evaluation Committee of the Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) City Campus here Friday.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani briefed the committee members, including Convener A&E Committee Dr Ghulam Hussain Jaffar, Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Bilal Ahmad Dar and Dr Shabnam Firdous. He spoke about recently-taken initiatives by UVAS for the promotion of veterinary education and research like establishment of veterinary academy, internship programme for DVM students, provision of house job, extension of pet centre, central laboratories complex, biologics training centre, BSL 3 Lab for emerging disease (COVID-19), BSL-3 animal rearing facility, vaccine research and preparation for international accreditation, etc. Later, PVMC A&E Committee members visited different departments of City Campus, including Theriogenology, Medicine, Pet Centre, Anatomy, Pathology, Parasitology, Microbiology, Pharmacology and Veterinary Academy to review the available teaching and research facilities for imparting knowledge and practical skills to DVM students.