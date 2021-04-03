Rs116,900 fine imposed on 177 vehicles on highways in March

LAHORE:As per the vision of IG Punjab Inam Ghani and directive of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Additional IGP Shahid Hanif, PHP is active in all the districts of the province to play its role in eliminating environmental pollution and a special campaign against smoke-emitting vehicles is continued.

In the same campaign, PHP teams carried out full counter-measures, fined 177 vehicles and asked them to come to the highways after completing their maintenance work. According to the details, during March, PHP teams imposed fines of Rs116,900 on 177 vehicles in the form of challans while one vehicle was also confiscated after registering an FIR.

Along with the fines, a public awareness campaign was also continued to raise awareness about the environmental pollution. In this regard, the PHP mobile education units launched awareness campaigns on environmental pollution and set up 67 traffic camps on highways in different districts of the province in which 2,874 drivers and 2,113 students were given awareness in lectures on environmental pollution.

Besides, pamphlets were distributed among 26,307 citizens while hundreds of citizens were given information on ways to prevent environmental pollution in 12 seminars on the same subject. Additional IGP PHP directed the PHP teams to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures against corona while performing their professional duties in all cases so that they are safe from the epidemic and perform the duties of service and safety of the citizens.

In addition, Additional IGP Shahid Hanif distributed cash among PHP Christian employees on the arrival of Easter. He said that employees belonging to minorities were a very important part of PHP and PHP would be with them on religious and national festivals.