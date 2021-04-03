PHEC launches promotion training for associate professors

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) launched the second part of the six-week promotion linked training for the associate professors of public sector colleges of Punjab.

Around 100 associate professors from all nine divisions of Punjab are being trained in the workshop which will be continued till May 11, 2021. A PHEC spokesperson said that the training that was being organised virtually in collaboration with the Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab, is a unique mix of academic, financial, and management skills. The modules have carefully been designed focusing on important areas, including academic planning and quality assurance, governance, leadership and human resource management, financial management, research, life, and soft skills and the emerging information and communication technologies being used in the education sector.

Eminent resource persons, including ex-vice-chancellors, secretaries, deans, heads of departments and senior professors are delivering lectures during the workshop. PHEC has already trained 69 associate professors from public sector colleges in the first batch of the promotion linked training from January 16 to February 25, 2021. The training is a mandatory component for the promotion of associate professors from BPS 19 to BPS 20.

Associate degree: Punjab University (PU) Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for private/external candidates of Associate Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce Annual Examination 2021 with double fee from April 5 to April 23, 2021. Earlier, the date expired on March 22, 2021.