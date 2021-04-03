LAHORE:Dry weather continued to prevail in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that several districts of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab will remain under the grip of heat wave. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Lasbela where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 31.5°C and minimum was 16.7°C.