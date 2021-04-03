Man burnt in house fire

LAHORE:A 40-year old man was burnt alive when a fire erupted at a residential quarter due to short circuit in the Chuhng police limits on Friday. The victim has been identified as Ammar Babar. He was present at his quarter near Jinnah Terminal when fire erupted. He tried to extinguish the fire but he himself got trapped. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

found dead: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the Gawalmandi police limits on Friday. Police removed body to morgue and said the man, yet to be identified, was a drug addict. Toy shops gutted: A fire erupted at toy shops due to a short circuit and reduced toys worth hundreds of thousands of rupees to ashes. Rescue 1122 fire service responded to the emergency and controlled the fire.