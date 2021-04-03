918 cases registered over SOPs breach

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that joint teams comprising personnel of police, district administration and health department have been continuously monitoring the implementation of corona SOPs.

Lahore Police, registered 918 FIRs in different areas of the city against violations of corona SOPs; 476 FIRs over violations of SOPs, social distance and commercial activities whereas 442 cases against persons for not wearing safety masks. Spokesperson for Lahore Police informed that in Model Town areas, 151 cases were registered over mask violations and 235 cases for violation of other SOPs.