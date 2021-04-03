Baisakhi festival begins on 14th

LAHORE:Celebrations for the Baisakhi Festival will begin on April 14 in Hassan Abdal. Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, are expected to arrive and SOPs will be implemented in the celebrations. The main event of the three-day celebrations will be held at Hassan Abdal on April 14. The Indian guests will stay in Kartarpur for the first time, after which they will visit all religious places, including Nankana Sahib, Lahore and Sacha Sauda. A meeting of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Dr Aamir Ahmed at the Board Office. According to ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi, the ETPB has made all the arrangements for the Baisakhi Mela. Coronavirus SOPs will be fully implemented during the festival.