Sat Apr 03, 2021
2, 038 sugar bags seized

Lahore

LAHORE:A special team of the district administration Friday seized 2,038 bags of hoarded sugar at main Multan Road, Mauza Maraka. According to a spokesman for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed carried out an operation against hoarders, profiteers and seized the sugar bags of 50-kg each.

