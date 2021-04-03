2, 038 sugar bags seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A special team of the district administration Friday seized 2,038 bags of hoarded sugar at main Multan Road, Mauza Maraka. According to a spokesman for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed carried out an operation against hoarders, profiteers and seized the sugar bags of 50-kg each.