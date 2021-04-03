Officers hurt near US Capitol after being rammed by vehicle

WASHINGTON: Two officers were injured near the US Capitol on Friday after being rammed by a vehicle less than three months after the Congress came under attack from an extreme-right mob, police said.

The Capitol was on lockdown amid reports of shots having been fired in the incident. "A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the US Capitol Police said on Twitter.

Television footage showed a blue sedan that had crashed into a security barrier on one of the streets leading to Congress, as what appeared to be the injured officers were loaded onto gurneys and into ambulances.

No information was immediately available on the identity or condition of the driver. The incident came amid tightened security in Washington after the January 6 insurrection by supporters of then-president Donald Trump.