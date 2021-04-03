125 IS Jihadists captured in displacement camp sweep

BEIRUT: Kurdish forces on Friday said they had captured 125 suspected Islamic State group members as part of a security operation in northeast Syria’s Al-Hol displacement camp.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the launch Sunday of the sweep targeting IS operatives in the overcrowded settlement, which has been rocked by more than 40 assassinations since the start of the year.

Kurdish authorities have warned that the camp, home to almost 62,000 people, is turning into an extremist powder keg because of IS jihadists hiding out among camp residents. "We captured 125 members of IS sleeper cells, including 20 in charge of cells and assassinations in the camp," said Ali al-Hassan, a spokesman for the Kurds’ Asayish security forces.

There have been more than 47 killings since the start of the year, Hassan said. Speaking at the Asayish headquarters in the town of Al-Hol, he said several IS members had infiltrated the camp by pretending they were displaced civilians. "Their goal was to work inside it and regroup," Hassan told a press conference.