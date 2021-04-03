Three Rohingya killed at BD camp

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: A second fire at the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh in less than two weeks killed at least three people on Friday, police said.

The blaze started in a market store at the Kutupalong camp, home to more than 600,000 Rohingya refugees, in the early hours and quickly spread to seven nearby shops. Three young men aged between 13 and 22 asleep in one of the stores were killed, police and fire officials said.

On March 22, a devastating fire killed 15 Rohingya and left nearly 50,000 homeless. Two other serious fires this year have also set alarm bells ringing over safety conditions in the camps where about one million of the Muslim refugees have been living since fleeing military clampdowns in neighbouring Myanmar in recent years.