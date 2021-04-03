US couple arrested in plan to join IS in Yemen

WASHINGTON: A US couple was charged late on Thursday with support for a terror group after trying to board a Yemen-bound ship to join the Islamic State group, the Justice Department said.

James Bradley, 20, of New York and Arwa Muthana, 29, from Alabama were stopped Wednesday as they stepped onto the gangplank of a cargo ship in Newark, New Jersey. The Justice Department said that Bradley had expressed violent extremist views since at least 2019, and in contacts with an undercover law enforcement agency last year repeatedly said he believed in the Islamic State group. He also told the undercover agent he was willing to carry out an attack against a US target, including possibly the US Military Academy at West Point.