US says fully vaccinated people can travel with precautions

WASHINGTON: Fully vaccinated people can start traveling again if they take precautions such as wearing a mask and observing social distancing, US health authorities said on Friday.

Within the United States, vaccinated people will not have to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test after traveling, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. But international travelers headed to the United States should have a negative Covid-19 test before they get on the plane, be tested after arrival, and must quarantine if local authorities in the United States require it, the CDC said in a statement.

Vaccinated travelers can go abroad without getting a Covid-19 test before travel unless it is required by the international destination, the new guidelines say. They were released as travel is picking up again in the US, especially due to spring break and Easter trips, after all but shutting down completely in the early months of the pandemic.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last recommended dose of vaccine, the CDC said. That means the second shot for vaccines that require two jabs. More than one in five adults in the United States is now fully vaccinated, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, South America moved to put the brakes on surging coronavirus cases on Thursday, as Chile closed all its borders for the month of April, Bolivia shuttered its frontier with Brazil and Peru went into Easter lockdown.

Ecuador also announced a 30-day "state of exception" affecting over a third of its population, with a curfew in force for the next week. Chile’s government said it would batten down the hatches starting next Monday while it seeks to speed up its vaccination campaign.

The measure came as the country recorded its highest daily infection rate since the pandemic began. Chile has passed the mark of a million reported infections, with over 23,000 deaths recorded since March last year.

Intensive care units are close to capacity, and government spokesman Jaime Bellolio said Thursday: "We urgently need to make an additional effort, because we are in a very critical moment of the pandemic."

Neighbouring Peru entered a four-day national lockdown for the Easter weekend, as it too recorded its highest number of daily confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic with almost 13,000 new infections. Peru’s average daily infection rate last week exceeded 9,000, with about 200 fatalities every 24 hours.

The streets of Lima were quiet with little other than food shops and pharmacies open, while restaurants were limited to take-aways and home deliveries.

Peruvians have lived under a daily curfew for the last 13 months, along with a ban on public gatherings, though this has not stopped politicians from amassing supporters for campaign events ahead of April 11 presidential elections.

In the early hours of Friday, Ecuadorian president Lenin Moreno announced on Twitter he had signed a decree bringing a "state of exception" into force. The text of the decree called the current virus situation a "public calamity", warning that different age groups had been affected and that there were new symptoms and fresh strains of Covid-19 in the country.

In affected provinces, movement will be restricted for nine hours during the night, public gatherings are prohibited, and municipalities have agreed to close public beaches.