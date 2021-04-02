JHANG: Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Thursday revenue open courts had minimised troubles of the people.

The minister said while chairing a meeting where Deputy Commissioner briefed the minister on different issues. After the DC briefing, the minister inspected Land Record Centre of Toba Road and minister directed the DC to make the monthly revenue open courts fruitful for the public of both urban and rural areas by ensuring full attendance of concerned staff.

The minister also inspected the DHQ and City hospitals and checked medicine stores of both the hospitals and directed the hospitals administration to provide separate beds to children and avoid their treatment with adult patients. The minister also visited Fowara Chowk and other local market areas and discussed with people the availability of daily use items and price situation.

The minister also visited Tehsil Athara Hazari and inspected a police station and directed the cops concerned that women should be dealt with only by female cops.